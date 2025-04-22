Karachi Kings's Aamir Jamal fined for breaching PSL code of conduct

Cricket Cricket Karachi Kings's Aamir Jamal fined for breaching PSL code of conduct

After dismissing Hussain, he had gone close to the batter and made a remark

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 13:59:59 PKT

(Dunya News) – Karachi Kings player Aamir Jamal has been fined five per cent of his match fee for Level 1 breach of PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday night.

Aamir was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings, when Aamir after dismissing Hussain went close to the batter and made a remark, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Aamir pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Paul Reiffel.

