Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in PSL match

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 23:57:50 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in the Pakistan Super League match.

David Warner scored 60 runs in the match and helped his side clinched an important victory against Zalmi.

Luke Woof and Ali Raza three and two wickets respectively.

Zalmi set 148-run target against Kings in the PSL Season 10.

Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi took six wickets combined to help Karachi Kings curtail Peshawar Zalmi to a modest total.

Zalmi did not have a dream start to their innings as their dynamic opener Saim Ayub walked back in the third over after scoring a mere four.

Captain Babar put together a one-sided partnership with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who could score seven off six deliveries before getting dismissed by Khushdil Shah in the seventh over.

