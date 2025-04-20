Islamabad United restrict Karachi Kings to 128 runs in PSL encounter

The match is being played in Karachi, Islamabad remained unbeaten so far this season

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings set target of 129 runs against Islamabad United in a group match of the Pakistan Super League.

Tim Seifert looked a bit decent with the bat and scored 30 runs while no other batter looked promising.

Jason Holder, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan took two wickets each and helped United to restrict Kings to a low score.

Earlier, United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kings in the ongoing PSL season 10.

Islamabad United remain the only unbeaten side in PSL 10, topping the table with three wins. As for head to head, United have dominated this rivalry, winning the last five matches.