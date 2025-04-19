'Pakistan women team will not travel to India for ICC ODI World Cup'

Sat, 19 Apr 2025 23:09:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the women’s cricket team would not travel to India for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year.

Naqvi issued the statement during his visit to the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, when he also interacted the women’s team after their successful performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Pakistan ended their campaign on a high note, securing five consecutive wins, including a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final match.

Speaking to the media, Naqvi reiterated the board’s stance, saying that Pakistan would not send their team to India, as per the ‘Fusion Formula’ that was earlier introduced before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan will not travel to India as this formula has already been agreed upon,” said Naqvi.

When asked about the possibility of a neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches in the tournament, Naqvi responded that the decision lies with the host country, but maintained that Pakistan will not travel to India under any circumstances.

Praising the team's performance, Naqvi said it was the result of playing as a united group and assured that the players would be rewarded for their success.

“When a team is gelled in and plays like a unit, it produces such results. They will definitely be rewarded. They deserve it,” Naqvi concluded.