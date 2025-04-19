Peshawar Zalmi set 228-run target against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi batted first against Multan Sultans

RAWALPNDI (Dunya News) - After an early setback following the dismissals of Saim Ayub and Babar Azam for two runs apiece, Peshawar Zalmi reached a stable position and scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52 runs) and Mohammad Haris (45 runs) strengthened their side after the loss of two early wickets.

Also, Abdul Samad scored a firepower 40 runs to put his side in a dominant position. Michael Bracewell and David Willey took two wickets each for Sultans.

Earlier, Sultans decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in their encounter at the Pakistan Super League.

Zalmi is led by Babar Azam while Mohammad Rizwan is captaining Multan Sultans.

The cricket fans are expecting an enthralling and interesting match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Security arrangements have also been enhanced at and around the venue.





