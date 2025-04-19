Peshawar Zalmi defeat Multan Sultans by 120 runs

Peshawar Zalmi batted first against Multan Sultans

RAWALPNDI (Dunya News) - Peshawar Zalmi have defeated Multan Sultans by 120 runs in their encounter at the Pakistan Super League.

Zalmi fast bowler took four wickets and while Arif Yaqoob took two wickets.

Earlier, after an early setback following the dismissals of Saim Ayub and Babar Azam for two runs apiece, Zalmi reached a stable position and scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52 runs) and Mohammad Haris (45 runs) strengthened their side after the loss of two early wickets.

Also, Abdul Samad scored a firepower 40 runs to put his side in a dominant position. Michael Bracewell and David Willey took two wickets each for Sultans.

After winning the toss, Zalmi decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in their encounter at the Pakistan Super League.

Zalmi is led by Babar Azam while Mohammad Rizwan is captaining Multan Sultans.

The cricket fans expected an enthralling and interesting match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Security arrangements have also been enhanced at and around the venue.





