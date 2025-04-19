Hasan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in PSL history

Cricket Cricket Hasan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in PSL history

The record was held by Wahab Riaz, who claimed 113 wickets in 87 innings

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 10:34:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings’ fast bowler Hasan Ali has become the highest wicket-taker in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, surpassing Wahab Riaz’s record.

Hasan achieved this milestone by taking 3 wickets in the recent match against Quetta Gladiators, bringing his total tally to 116 wickets in 84 innings.

Previously, the record was held by Wahab Riaz, who claimed 113 wickets in 87 innings.

Hasan Ali picked three important wickets of Gladiators and played a major role in his side victory. Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs on Friday.