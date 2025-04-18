PSL X: Karachi Kings thump Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

The match was played at the National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings have defeated Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs in a crucial encounter of the season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasan Ali picked three important wickets of Gladiators and played a major role in his side victory. Abbas Afridi took two wickets.

Batting first, Kings set target of 176 runs against Gladiators.

James Vince scored a blistering innings of 70 runs which helped his side to score 175 runs.

Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir took two scalps.

Earlier, Kings decided to bat first against Gladiators after winning the toss in the season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As for the head to head record, Gladiators have kept a demonstrative edge over Kings, winning 13 of their 19 matches. Kings, meanwhile, have managed just six wins against the Gladiators.