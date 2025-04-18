PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run against Quetta Gladiators

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run against Quetta Gladiators

The match is being played at National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings have set target of 176 runs against Quetta Gladiators in a crucial match of the season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

James Vince scored a blistering innings of 70 runs which helped his side to score 175 runs.

Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir took two scalps.

Earlier, Kings decided to bat first against Gladiators after winning the toss in the season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



As for the head to head record, Gladiators have kept a demonstrative edge over Kings, winning 12 of their 18 matches. Kings, meanwhile, have managed just six wins against the Gladiators.

In the ongoing PSL 10, both sides registered one win and one loss each from their opening two matches.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly...