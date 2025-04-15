Sahibzada Farhan smashes fourth T20I century in a year, joins elite cricketers list

Farhan has played nine T20 innings, managing to notch up centuries in four of them

Updated On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a historic moment during the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Islamabad United's batter Sahibzada Farhan delivered a spectacular performance, scoring his maiden PSL century in just 49 balls.

With this remarkable feat, Farhan has etched his name into the record books by joining an elite group of cricketers — Chris Gayle (2011), Virat Kohli (2016), Jos Buttler (2022), and Shubman Gill (2023)— who have scored four T20 centuries in a single calendar year.

So far in the current year, Farhan has played nine T20 innings, managing to notch up centuries in four of them, showcasing exceptional consistency and form.

United set a target of 244 runs for Zalmi in which opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan played a brilliant innings of 106 runs while Colin Munro returned to the pavilion after scoring 40. United bowled out Zalmi for 141 in 18.2 overs, securing 102-run victory.

Farhan's explosive performance not only secured a memorable win for Islamabad United but also etched his name in T20 history.