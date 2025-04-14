PSL 10: Islamabad United defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs

Farhan's century helps Islamabad United set 244-run target Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Islamabad United have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Apart from Mohammad Haris who scored a fighting 87 runs, no other Zalmi batsman looked set.

Earlier, United set a target of 244 runs for Zalmi in which opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan played a brilliant innings of 106 runs while Colin Munro returned to the pavilion after scoring 40

The match was played at Rawalpindi in which the United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to bat first.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph and Hussain Talat took two wickets each.