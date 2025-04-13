PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 20:04:37 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the fourth encounter of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars aiming to bounce back after a defeat in their opening match against Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators made a strong start to their campaign with a win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Currently, Quetta Gladiators hold 2 points on the leaderboard, while Lahore Qalandars are yet to open their account.

Teams Lineup:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (w), Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq