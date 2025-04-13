PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars set 220-run target for Quetta Gladiators

The game is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 22:04:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Lahore Qalandars have given Quetta Gladiators target of 220 runs in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League season 10.

In the match held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Qalandars batted first at the invitation of the Gladiators and scored 219 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored 67 runs while Abdullah Shafique and Daryl Mitchell scored 39 runs each.

Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed picked two wickets apiece.

Lahore Qalandars are aiming to bounce back after a defeat in their opening match against Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators made a strong start to their campaign with a win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Currently, Quetta Gladiators hold 2 points on the leaderboard, while Lahore Qalandars are yet to open their account.

Teams Lineup:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (w), Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq