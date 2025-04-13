Karachi Kings' Litton Das ruled out of PSL X due to injury

Medical reports confirmed a hairline fracture in his thumb.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings suffered a major blow ahead of their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match as their wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Litton sustained an injury to his right hand during an intra-squad match before the event’s official kickoff. Medical reports confirmed a hairline fracture in his thumb.

According to sources, doctors have advised the Bangladeshi cricketer to rest for two weeks. As a result, he departed for his home country, Bangladesh, yesterday (Saturday).

He wrote, “I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks.”

“So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I’m flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings,” he added.

