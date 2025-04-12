Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets in PSL thriller

Cricket Cricket Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets in PSL thriller

In an earlier match, Quetta Gladiators humbled Peshawar Zalmi by eighty runs

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 23:52:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings have defeated Multan Sultans by four wickets by four wickets in a high-scoring thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Super League season 10.

Kings' James Vince scored a fast-paced century off just 43 balls which helped his side to register their first victory. He was supported by Khsuhdil Shah who also scored invigorating 60 runs.

Batting first, Sultans gave Kings target of 235 runs in the third and important clash of PSL X.

Sultan's captain Rizwan scored an unbeaten 105 runs. He was supported by Michael Bracewell and Kamran Ghulam who made 44 and 36 runs respectively.

Hassan Ali, Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi claimed one wicket each.

In an earlier match, Quetta Gladiators humbled Peshawar Zalmi by eighty runs.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert(w), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.