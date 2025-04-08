Saim Ayub declared fit for PSL 10 as Zalmi gear up

Cricket Cricket Saim Ayub declared fit for PSL 10 as Zalmi gear up

Ayub completed a month-long rehabilitation in London and is now ready to join the Zalmi squad

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 12:19:34 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Peshawar Zalmi have received a major boost ahead of HBL PSL 10 as star opener Saim Ayub has been declared fit to play.

After recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the South Africa Test series, Ayub completed a month-long rehabilitation in London and is now ready to join the squad alongside Mohammad Haris.

Ayub had missed key international fixtures, including the ICC Champions Trophy and the New Zealand tour, but returns just in time for the tournament starting April 11, with Zalmi playing their first match against Quetta Gladiators on April 12 in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Afghan power-hitter Najibullah Zadran has also joined the Yellow Storm squad as the team intensifies training ahead of the league’s start.

The 10th edition of the HBL PSL runs from April 11 to May 18, with matches across Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi, and a total of 34 matches scheduled.