Williams, Ervine return to Zimbabwe squad for Bangladesh Tests

The only uncapped player in the squad is leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 00:27:40 PKT

HARARE (Web Desk) - Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams will make his return to the Test squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, as the team prepare for a two-match series starting April 20.

Williams had missed Zimbabwe's previous Test, against Ireland, due to a back injury. Both he as well as the captain Craig Ervine, who pulled out of the Ireland game due to the birth of his child, have been included in the 15-man squad for the Bangladesh series. Wessly Madhevere, who had been a last-minute call-up to replace Ervine in the Ireland series, keeps his place for the Bangladesh Tests.

Overall, Zimbabwe have made three changes from the squad that took on Ireland in February. Wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie makes way for Tafadzwa Tsiga, who returns to the national fold two years after making his Test debut against West Indies.

Also returning is left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, whose most recent Test appearance came during that same series against West Indies in 2023. He replaces young pace bowler Newman Nyamhuri.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who made history in February by becoming the first Zimbabwe pacer to claim seven wickets in a Test innings, will spearhead the bowling attack alongside Richard Ngarava.

"We are very excited to be heading into a period where Test cricket will be our sole focus," Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said.

"I am certain this group of players will continue to grow as individuals and as a team as they face new challenges in different conditions."

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the first Test in Sylhet from April 20, before moving to Chattogram for the second Test on April 28.

This is Zimbabwe's first Test in Bangladesh since February 2020, when the hosts secured victory in a one-off match in Dhaka by an innings and 106 runs.

Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

