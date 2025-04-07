Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against New Zealand

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction

Mon, 07 Apr 2025 15:01:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan have been fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rizwan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights leveled the charge.