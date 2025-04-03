Match Officials named for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier

(Web Desk) - A panel consisting of 10 umpires and three match referees has been named as the officiating team for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in Pakistan.

The host nation are one of six countries competing for the remaining two spots at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, to be held in India later this year, and Pakistan are represented on the umpiring panel by Faisal Khan Afridi and Saleema Imtiaz.

In September 2024, Saleema made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to join an ICC panel of umpires, being successfully nominated to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires.

Speaking at the time, she said: "This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport.”

The similarly trailblazing Sarah Dambanevana is also part of the team. Dambanevana became the first female Zimbabwean umpire to stand in a Cricket World Cup final during the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, as well as the first female to officiate in a Zimbabwean domestic men’s fixture.

There are two Bangladeshi umpires on the panel, with Masudur Rahman Mukul and Shatira Jakir Jesy selected.

Masudur has been a regular feature at ICC events in recent years, including the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cups of 2020 and 2024, while Shathira – who featured in two women’s ODIs during her playing career – is looking forward to her maiden appearance.

Donovan Koch, who was persuaded to pursue a career in umpiring by Richard Kettleborough during a stint as an overseas professional in Sheffield, England, is also on the panel alongside Babs Gcuma, Candace la Borde, Dedunu de Silva and Shaun Haig.

Ali Naqvi, Shandre Fritz and Trudy Anderson will be in place as match referees.

ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our appointed match officials, overseeing this important tournament which is the last step for teams on the path to the World Cup.

“Our officials are experienced and well prepared, and we look forward to seeing them participate in this event.”