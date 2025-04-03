Australia likely to play first overseas day-night Test in West Indies

The floodlight needs to be upgraded in Jamaica

JAMAICA (Web Desk) – Australia is set to play its first-ever overseas day-night Test match during its upcoming tour of West Indies in July.

Australia is scheduled to tour West Indies for a three-match Test series, and if the floodlight upgrade in Jamaica is completed in time, the final Test of the series will be played under lights with a pink ball.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that if the stadium’s lighting improvements are successfully completed, the Jamaica Test will be a day-night encounter, while the other two Tests in Barbados and Grenada will be played with the traditional red ball as per schedule.

Cricket Australia has expressed its support for the day-night format, stating:

"We have no objections to a day-night Test and are waiting for further details from Cricket West Indies. Australia has always encouraged pink-ball Test cricket."

Australia's West Indies tour, set to take place between June 25 and July 28, includes three Test matches and five T20Is.