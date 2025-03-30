Bangladesh confirms no ODIs in upcoming Pakistan tour

DHAKA (Web Desk) - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that their upcoming tour of Pakistan will not feature any One Day Internationals (ODIs).

A BCB official stated that the series, part of the Future Tours Program (FTP), will consist solely of T20 matches to help Bangladesh prepare for the T20 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Previously, the tour was scheduled to include three ODIs and three T20Is, but it has now been revised to a five-match T20I series.

Bangladesh is set to tour Pakistan in May, while Pakistan will visit Bangladesh in July for a separate three-match T20I series.

This additional series was finalised after discussions between officials from both boards during the Champions Trophy.