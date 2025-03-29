NZ beat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

Babar Azam and Salman Agha's half centuries in vain

Sat, 29 Mar 2025

NAPIER (Web Desk) – Pakistan have lost the first One Day International by 73 runs while trying to chase 345-run mammoth target set by New Zealand in Napier on Saturday.

Usman Khan was the first one to fall after scoring 39, and was soon followed by Abdullah Shafique who scored 36.

Babar-Rizwan steadied the innings with 76-run partnership but Mohammad Rizwan fell on 30 on the last ball of 28th over.

Babar Azam, who scored 78 off 83, was yet again unable to end Pakistan's innings on the winning side. Salman Ali Agha's well fought 58 off 48 also ended in a losing cause as wickets kept tumbling on the other end.

Pakistan were 249 for three before Babar Azam's collapse, and soon after adding 22 runs whole batting line had gone back to the pavilion.

Nathan Smith shone with the ball claiming four wickets, Jacob Duffy two, while Will O'Rourke, Micheal Bracewell and Mohammad Abbas sent one Pakistan batter to the pavilion each.

New Zealand set a mammoth 345-run target for Pakistan in the first One Day International against New Zealand in Napier on Saturday.

A superb hundred by Mark Chapman (132) and fifties by Daryl Mitchell (76) and Muhammad Abbas (52) guided New Zealand to 244 for the loss on nine wickets in their stipulated 50 over.

Pakistan kept things under control with the new ball and took three quick wickets but then New Zealand fought their way back into the game, swinging the momentum with a stupendous partnership between Chapman and Mitchell. Abbas then used the launching pad and decimated the Pakistan bowlers all around the park, putting the icing on the cake as New Zealand posted a colossal total of 344.

Pakistan will be left scratching their heads for not having a safety cushion, as they lacked a reliable fifth bowling option and New Zealand made sure to make them pay for that tactical error. Salman Agha and Irfan Khan shared 10 overs and leaked 118 runs.

There were too many unforced errors and the slow overrate cost them towards the end as well as the fifth fielder was brought back inside the 30-yard ring

Earlier, Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first One Day International against New Zealand in Napier on Saturday.

Fresh off their emphatic 4-1 victory in the T20I series, New Zealand carries undeniable momentum, while Pakistan, bruised by their struggles in the shorter format, looks to regroup and rediscover their rhythm in the ODIs.

Visitors Pakistan would want to ensure their white-ball game isn't all doom and gloom, while hosts New Zealand are keen to blood-in new talent

Pakistan did not have Imamul Haq available; he was ruled out with a toe injury on the morning of the game. The official statement calls it a "soft tissue injury to his right big toe". New Zealand, meanwhile, give debuts to Nick Kelly and Mohammad Abbas.

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (capt), Muhammad Abbas, Mitch Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

