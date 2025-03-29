Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering heart attack

The former Bangladesh captain underwent an an angioplasty surgery on Monday

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has returned home, having been discharged from the hospital on Friday, four days after he had suffered a heart attack. Tamim will continue to be monitored by specialists for the next few weeks after having undergone an angioplasty surgery on Monday.

Tamim was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club, at the BKSP ground, when he felt unwell shortly after the toss. He was taken to the KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home (formerly Fazilatunnesa Hospital) near the ground in Savar. After the initial tests, Tamim was carried on a helicopter from BKSP to a hospital in Dhaka. He, however, collapsed while getting back to BKSP. Tamim's condition worsened, to the extent that the Mohammedan team physio had to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him before the hospital administered shock therapy to resuscitate him. When Tamim regained consciousness, the cardiologist operated on him, putting a ring in one of his arteries.

Tamim's family members rushed to Savar to be beside him, alongside cricketers, coaches, journalists and fans who were all shocked by the news. Tamim however regained his senses after the surgery, with the doctors announcing that the following 72 hours would be crucial for his recovery.

Two days after his surgery, Tamim was shifted to another hospital in Dhaka. From there, Tamim was discharged on Friday.

Tamim, who retired from international cricket in January this year, is still playing domestic cricket. He led the Fortune Barishal franchise to their second BPL title; he also struck two centuries for Mohammedan in this season's DPL.

