Samiul Hasan steps down as PCB's communications director

He had informed the PCB in December 2024 of his intention to conclude his tenure

Fri, 28 Mar 2025 15:41:46 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that Samiul Hasan has stepped down as Director of Media and Communications, a role that also encompassed digital media responsibilities.

He had informed the PCB in December 2024 of his intention to conclude his tenure following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Sami had rejoined the PCB in March 2019 after spending 13 years with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai, with his last assignment being Head of Media and Communications. Prior to his time with the sport’s governing body, he served as the PCB’s General Manager – Media from 2002 to 2004, following a 14-year career as a cricket correspondent a newspaper.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “Sami has been an important member of the PCB’s executive team, bringing vast experience and expertise to the organisation. His contributions in shaping modern communication strategies, strengthening media relations and elevating the digital landscape have been invaluable. Under his leadership, the Media, Communications and Digital department has played a key role in significantly enhancing the PCB’s engagement with stakeholders - both locally and globally - most notably in the lead up to and during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“On behalf of the PCB, I extend our gratitude to Sami for his dedication and professionalism and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

