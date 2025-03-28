Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift National T20 Cup 2024-25 title

Cricket Cricket Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift National T20 Cup 2024-25 title

Chasing a meagre 111-run target, Lahore Blues got over the line with 24 balls in the bag

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 10:10:11 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Hussain Talat-led Lahore Region Blues comprehensively beat Peshawar Region by a nine-wicket margin in the final of the Bank Alfalah Presents Inverex Solar Energy National T20 Cup 2024-25 here at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday night.

Lahore Blues pocketed winners prize of Rs5 millions out of the Rs9.4 million prize pot, while the runners up Peshawar got Rs2.5 million.

Chasing a meagre 111-run target, Lahore Blues got over the line with 24 balls in the bag as opening batter Umar Siddiq remained unbeaten for 64 not out off 46 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Umar stitched a 45-run opening stand with Imran Butt and followed it up by an unbeaten 66-run partnership with Junaid Ali (30, 30b, 3x4s) to take his team home.

Earlier, Peshawar were kept in check by the Lahore Blues bowlers as only three of their batters entered double figures leading to a modest 110-9 total in the allotted 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (34, 33b, 2x4s) and No.5 batter Mohammad Zulkifal (32, 29b, 4x4s, 1x6) were the main contributors for Peshawar.

Player of the match Mohammad Salman Mirza bagged four wickets for 21 runs in his four overs, while left-arm spinner returned figures of 4-0-20-2. Qasim Akram, Nisar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan dismissed one batter each.