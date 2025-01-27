Day 3: Pakistan need 178 runs to win second Test against West Indies

Cricket Cricket Day 3: Pakistan need 178 runs to win second Test against West Indies

The visitors are six wickets short of levelling the two-match series

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 08:49:16 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan need 178 runs to win the second test and sweep the series, while West Indies are six wickets short of levelling the two-match series on third day at Multan Cricket Stadium today, Monday.

All eyes will be on vice-captain Saud Shakeel, who will resume batting on 13 after contributing 32 in the first innings. With him was nightwatchman Kashif Ali (0), while Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha remain to follow.

After securing slender nine runs first-innings lead, the West Indies delivered a much-improved performance in their second outing, posting 244 all-out in two sessions. Commencing their run-chase after tea with a target of 254, Pakistan recovered from five for two in 16 balls to finish the day at 76 for 4 in 24 overs.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was the first batter to be dismissed when he missed a straight delivery and was adjudged leg-before off off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. Shan’s opening partner Mohammad Hurraira soon followed, attempting a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, only to be trapped in front of the stumps. Kamran Ghulam’s uncomfortable 29-ball stay ended when he tried one shot too many off Jomel Warrican and was caught at cover.

Pakistan suffered a major setback shortly before stumps when Babar Azam was caught at forward short-leg off Sinclair, leaving the team at 71 for 4. Babar, who had looked solid for his 67-ball 31, failed to control the spin and bounce from Sinclair, putting Pakistan in a precarious position.

Earlier, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali followed up his six for 41 in the first innings with four for 80 in the second, finishing with match figures of 36.1-3-121-10. This was the second time Noman took 10 or more wickets in a match, the first being his 11 for 147 against England at the same venue three months ago.

Noman’s scalps included West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 52 from 74 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

After Noman spun out the top order, off-spinner Sajid Khan cleaned up the lower middle order, snapping up 4 for 76 after taking 2 for 64 in the first innings. Sajid’s second-innings victims included Amir Jangoo (30), Kevin Sinclair (28), Gudakesh Motie (18), and Jomel Warrican (18).

