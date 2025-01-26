Varma carries India to 2-0 lead against England

Cricket Cricket Varma carries India to 2-0 lead against England

Varma single-handedly guided India to 166-8 after they were reduced to 78-5

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 09:54:20 PKT

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Tilak Varma's brilliant 72 not out guided India to a thrilling two-wicket victory over England on Saturday, handing the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International series.

India successfully chased down 166 with four balls to spare after the visitors set a competitive total of 165-9.

Varma single-handedly guided India to 166-8 after they were reduced to 78-5. He hit five sixes and four fours, while Abhishek Sharma (12) and Washington Sundar (26) provided brief resistance. Suryakumar Yadav added some quick boundaries before falling for 12 in the sixth over.

Brydon Carse took three wickets, dismissing Dhruv Jurel, Yadav and Sundar, while Jofra Archer's costly spell, in which he conceded 60 runs from four overs, did not help England's cause.

Openers Sanju Samson and Sharma were dismissed cheaply within the first three overs. Sharma was trapped lbw for 12, while Samson was caught by Carse at deep square leg for five after being sent back by Archer.

Varma combined with Sundar to add 38 before Sundar was bowled by Carse. When Liam Livingstone dismissed Axar Patel to leave India on 126-7 at the close of the 15th over, it raised England's hopes of snatching victory. Arshdeep Singh then carelessly lost his wicket to Adil Rashid.

Ravi Bishnoi's boundary brought India close in the penultimate over and with six needed from the final over, Varma sealed the win with a drive through the covers, leaving England frustrated.

Batting first England managed 165-9, struggling to build strong partnerships after India won the toss and opted to bowl.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep struck in the first over dismissing opener Phil Salt for four and off-spinner Sundar dismissed Ben Duckett for just three in the only over he bowled.

Jos Buttler fell to Patel after racing to 45 off 30 balls. The England skipper misjudged a pull shot, sending the ball straight to Varma at deep mid-wicket and leaving England reeling at 77-4 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Jamie Smith impressed with 22 off 12 balls on his debut before being dismissed by Sharma. Carse countered by hitting three sixes in a quickfire 31 off 17 balls, but his efforts were undone by a run-out in the 17th over.

Rashid and Archer combined to add 20 runs to drag England to 165 before Rashid was dismissed in the 19th over for 10, caught behind off Hardik Pandya for the ninth wicket, while Archer (12) remained not out.

India won the first T20I against England in Kolkata by seven wickets. The third game of the five-match series will be played in Rajkot on Tuesday.