Kashif Ali to debut as Pakistan announce playing XI for second Test against WI

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 23:08:33 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Friday announced playing XI for the second Test against West Indies.

Pakistan team made one change. Fast bowler Kashif Ali will make his Test debut, while pacer Khurram Shehzad will not be part of the playing XI.

The rest of the lineup includes captain Shan Masood, Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan is set to face the West Indies in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, leading the two-match series 1-0.

Head coach Aaqib Javed defended Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy, dismissing criticism from former players and analysts.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite acknowledged Pakistan’s home advantage but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to adapt.

