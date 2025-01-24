Three Pakistani players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 13:45:37 PKT

(Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed the Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024, featuring three Pakistani players.

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub and pacer duo Shaheen Afridia and Haris Rauf have been named in the team of finest players.

“The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024 not only offers quality, as expected, but also a great balance of star power, consistency and versatility,” read official statement.

Saim Ayub scored 515 ODI runs in nine matches with his highest score of 113 runs.

Saim only debuted in November, but arrived immediately, scoring a combined 125 runs from three One-Day Internationals in Australia, before scoring a maiden ODI ton in Zimbabwe shortly after.

Three of his last five innings have produced centuries, including two in South Africa in December, a three-match series that saw him average 78.3.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi made a big impact despite playing only six ODIs in the calendar year.

Possessing one of world cricket’s best bowling strike rates, he continued to prove himself as one of the most consistent performers at the international level.

Haris Rauf finished 2024 firing on all cylinders, taking 10 wickets across Pakistan’s three-ODI series in Australia, which included his five-for in Adelaide – a contest the touring team ended up winning comfortably.

The ICC team includes Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai and Am Ghazanfar. It also features Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C) Sherfane Rutherford, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

