'Men of the match' - PCB to honour Gaddafi Stadium labourers on Feb 7

The labourers will also be invited to spectate the first match at the stadium after its renovation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi plans to honour the labourers who worked day in and day out to restructure Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Sources say Naqvi will host a lunch in the honour of the labourers on Feb 7 (Friday).

The labourers will also be invited to spectate the first match at the stadium after its renovation.

Work on the stadium is near completion and there will be two tri-series matches at the venue before the upcoming Champions Trophy starting on Feb 19. Australia and England will play their first match at Gaddafi Stadium.

NEWLOOK GADDAFI STADIUM



Work on renovation of the historic stadium has been completed in five months. The stadium will host several matches of the Champions Trophy.

Two digital screens have been added to the stadium to make the experience of watching a match pleasurable.

Quality seats have been installed at the stadium. The spectators will also enjoy lightshow along the match.

The lights of six floodlight towers have been replaced with latest LED lights. Besides, two score screens have been added to the stadium.