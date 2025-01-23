Pakistan's squad for Champions Trophy expected anytime soon

Khushdil Shah will potentially replace Saim Ayub in the squad.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The National Selection Committee has reportedly finalised the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, and an official announcement is expected in the next couple of days after receiving approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

During a meeting regarding the Champions Trophy, the committee decided to include in-form batter Khushdil Shah potentially replacing Saim Ayub in the squad.

Shah is being considered as a potential candidate due to his impressive all-round performances in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025.

The left-handed batter has scored 274 runs in eight matches, boasting an exceptional strike rate of 197.12 and an average of 91.33. He currently ranks as the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In his brief international career, Shah has played 10 ODI matches for Pakistan, accumulating 199 runs at an average of 33.16, and has taken two wickets with the ball.

Sources suggested that the chances of Shan Masood being included in the squad were slim, while Imamul Haq's inclusion has become more likely.

The finalised squad, which includes names such as Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, has been sent to PCB Chairman for final approval, say reports.

It is expected that the official announcement would be made soon. Additionally, the squad for the Tri-Nation Series will also be the same as the Champions Trophy squad.

Pakistan's first match in the Champions Trophy would take place against New Zealand on Feb 19 in Karachi.

The ICC mandated January 12, 2025, as the deadline for submitting provisional squads for the Champions Trophy. However, it’s important to note that this was not the final deadline. Teams have until February 13 to finalise their lineups, leaving room for adjustments based on injuries or strategic considerations.