Arshdeep Singh becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 10:29:13 PKT

KOLKATTA (Web Desk) - Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has achieved a significant milestone in T20 International cricket.

During the first match of the five-match T20 series against England in Kolkata, Arshdeep Singh took two wickets, becoming India’s highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

Since his T20 debut in 2022, Arshdeep has played 61 matches, claiming 97 wickets to secure this honor.

Previously, the record was held by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 96 wickets in 79 T20 Internationals.