Jomel Warrican's seven-fer keeps Windies hopes alive

Warrican finished with career best figures taking seven wickets for 32 runs

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 11:15:41 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - In the first match of the two-Test series, Pakistan has set a target of 251 runs for the West Indies.

Pakistan only managed to add 48 runs to their overnight score. Shan Masood (52), Muhammad Huraira (29), Kamran Ghulam (27), Salman Agha (14) were the only four batsman to enter in the double figures.



Nauman ALi (9), Sajid Khan (5), Babar Azam (5), Mohammad Rizwan (2), Saud Shakeel (2), Khurram Shahzad (0), and Abrar Ahmed (0) were not able to enter in the double figures.



At the end of the second day's play, Pakistan stood at 109 runs for the loss of three wickets, holding a 202-run lead over the visitors.

Resuming their innings on the third day, Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel started for Pakistan.

However, the Pakistani batters struggled to maintain their footing against Jomel Warrican, losing wickets in quick succession.

Warrican finished with career best figures for him and any West Indian bowler in Pakistan taking seven wickets for 32 runs. He was also involved in two run outs in the second Pakistan innings.

Earlier, a splendid bowling performance by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan helped Pakistan restrict West Indies to 137 on day two of the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors faced challenges in the start of their chase for 230 runs as Sajid Khan devastated top order and took four wickets.

The momentum was maintained by Noman Ali, who claimed five-wicket haul, leaving West Indies tatters. The final wicket was picked by Abrar Ahmed when he removed Jayden Seales when he was trying to built partnership with Warrican to reduce the Pakistan’s lead.

Earlier, Pakistan's batting lineup faltered in the first Test as the team was bowled out for 230 runs on Day 2 of the match.

Resuming play with overnight batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, the latter managed a solid 84 before being dismissed early in the day. Both joined crucial 141 runs to steady Pakistan.

However, the rest of the batting order failed to deliver, with Salman Agha contributing only 2 runs, and Nauman Ali getting run out without scoring. Mohammad Rizwan played a resilient knock of 71 runs but could not carry the team further.

Lower-order contributions included Sajid Khan with 18 and Khurram Shehzad with 7, as Pakistan's innings came to an end at 230.

For the West Indies, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican claimed 3 wickets each, Kevin Sinclair picked up 2, and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with 1 wicket, restricting Pakistan to a modest total.

Pakistan ended the first day of the first Test against West Indies at 143 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

West Indies struck early, reducing Pakistan to 46 for 4. Jayden Seales claimed the crucial wickets of debutant Muhammad Hurraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Babar Azam, while Gudakesh Motie dismissed skipper Shan Masood.

Earlier, Shan Masood's side won the toss and decided to bat first against the West Indies. The toss was held after a delay due to dense fog as initially it was scheduled for 9am.

Pakistan aim to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note when they face the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series.

West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table.