India announce 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma will lead the team, Shubman Gill will serve as vice-captain

Sat, 18 Jan 2025 15:30:43 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - India has announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, with Rohit Sharma leading the team and Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain.

In a press conference, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar unveiled the squad, which featured a strong lineup of experienced players and promising talents.

The ICC Champions Trophy would commence on February 19 with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

India would play its first match on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. Matches between Pakistan and India would follow a hybrid model.

INDIA SQUAD:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.