Ireland penalised for slow over-rate in third Women's ODI against India

Match Referee G S Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction

(Web Desk) - The Ireland Women’s team has been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their third and final ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Match Referee G S Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland was found to be two overs short of the required target, even after accounting for time allowances.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Kim Cotton and Akshay Totre, along with third umpire Virender Sharma and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis accepted the sanction and pled guilty to the offence, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

India won the third ODI between the two sides, securing a record victory to take the series 3-0.