Cricket Cricket Rizwan, Saud fifties steady Pakistan's shaky start against West Indies

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 10:09:20 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan ended the first day of the first Test against West Indies at 143 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

West Indies struck early, reducing Pakistan to 46 for 4. Jayden Seales claimed the crucial wickets of debutant Muhammad Hurraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Babar Azam, while Gudakesh Motie dismissed skipper Shan Masood.

However, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel steadied the innings with an unbeaten 97-run partnership, preventing a complete collapse. Rizwan remained not out on 51, while Saud contributed a solid 56. Both will resume their innings on the second day.

Earlier, Shan Masood's side won the toss and decided to bat first against the West Indies. The toss was held after a delay due to dense fog as initially it was scheduled for 9am.

Pakistan aim to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note when they face the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series.

West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. In the last Test series between the two sides on Pakistan soil, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in three-match Test series.

Pakistan and West Indies last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in West Indies, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1.

Pakistan under the leadership of Shan Masood will be looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October last year.

Abrar and Sajid require 11 and six wickets, respectively to complete their 50 Test wickets each.

Pakistan XI 1st Test:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies XI 1st Test:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper).

