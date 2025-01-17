PAK vs WI: Pakistan lose four wickets in early blows

Cricket Cricket PAK vs WI: Pakistan lose four wickets in early blows

Pakistan aim to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 14:38:32 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – West Indies got early breakthrough as they removed three key players of Pakistan on day one of the first Test of the two-match series at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The hosts lost all three wickets in first 10 overs as Jayden Seales dismissed debutant Muhammad Hurairah, Kamran Ghulam and Babar Azam while skipper Shan Masood was removed by Motie.

Pakistan stand at 46-4 in 13.4 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel making efforts to build a partnership to put scores on board.

Earlier, Shan Masood's side won the toss and decided to bat first against the West Indies. The toss was held after a delay due to dense fog as initially it was scheduled for 9am.

Pakistan aim to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note when they face the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series.

West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. In the last Test series between the two sides on Pakistan soil, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in three-match Test series.

Pakistan and West Indies last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in West Indies, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1.

Pakistan under the leadership of Shan Masood will be looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October last year.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad has undergone three days of extensive training, while Kraigg Brathwaite-led side practiced for two days at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium. The touring side also featured in a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad last week.

The home side squad comprises of three uncapped players – Kashif Ali (right-arm fast bowler), Mohammad Huraira (right-handed batter) and Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper-batter), while Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan have been recalled to the side.

Abrar and Sajid require 11 and six wickets, respectively to complete their 50 Test wickets each.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies 12 for the 1st Test:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper).

Also, part of the squad but not considered for selection in the first Test: Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain) and Kemar Roach

