Huraira to debut as Pakistan name playing XI for first West Indies Test

Pakistan will play with three spinners against the visiting West Indies in first Test.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Thursday announced the playing XI for the first Test against West Indies.

Shan Masood will lead the national team, which includes Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, and Abrar Ahmed.

The Pakistan team management and selection committee have decided to go with three spinners and one fast bowler for this match.

In October last year, Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan, where they also played with three spinners and one fast bowler.

