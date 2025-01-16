James Vince chooses PSL over English first-class cricket

The English cricketer has signed a new contract with Hampshire solely for white-ball formats

LONDON (Web Desk) - England's aggressive batter James Vince has opted out of the English first-class cricket season to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This year, Vince will play only white-ball cricket for Hampshire and has stepped down from his role as captain in the County Championship. The English cricketer has signed a new contract with Hampshire solely for white-ball formats.

According to a cricket website, Vince's decision stems from the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy, which restricts red-ball players from participating in other leagues during the English season.

The scheduling of the PSL this year overlaps with the English domestic season due to the ICC Champions Trophy.

James Vince, a part of Karachi Kings in PSL 10, is now set to receive the necessary NOC following his decision to quit red-ball cricket. Reports also suggested that another English cricketer, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, might take a similar decision.