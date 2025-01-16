Pakistan finalise strategy for first Test against West Indies in Multan

They have decided to field three spinners and one fast bowler for the match

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has devised its game plan for the first Test against the West Indies, set to commence on Friday in Multan.

The team management and selection committee have decided to field three spinners and one fast bowler for the match. This strategy mirrored the approach taken in October last year, when Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan, using a similar bowling combination.

According to sources, Pakistan’s probable playing XI for the match included captain Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and either Khurram Shehzad or Mohammad Ali.