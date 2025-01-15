Jasprit Bumrah named ICC Men's Player of the Month

Bumrah’s exceptional display during the Test series against Australia earned him this recognition

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 12:35:41 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Jasprit Bumrah as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for his stellar performances in December.

Bumrah’s exceptional display during the Test series against Australia on their home turf earned him this recognition.

According to the ICC, Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Month title based on his outstanding performances in December.

Other nominees included Australia’s Pat Cummins and South Africa’s Dane Paterson.

Meanwhile, Australia’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland claimed the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award.