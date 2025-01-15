Usman Qadir relocates to Australia for better cricket opportunities

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir has moved to Australia to pursue a brighter future in cricket.

The international cricketer has settled in New South Wales and is currently playing for Hawkesbury Club in Sydney.

Usman Qadir, who retired from Pakistan cricket in October last year due to disappointment over getting neglected constantly, had previously left Australia to fulfill his late father Abdul Qadir’s dream of seeing him play for Pakistan.

He represented Pakistan in 1 ODI and 25 T20 Internationals. Over his career, he also played for South Australia, Perth Scorchers, and Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and had the honor of representing Australia Prime Minister’s XI.

Now, with plans to focus on cricket in Australia, Usman Qadir has returned to the country, and his family is expected to join him soon.

Speaking about his move, Qadir stated, “Cricket is my livelihood. I’ve come to Australia with future plans in mind and am hopeful and determined to find great opportunities in the game.”