Wasim Akram unveils iconic white jacket for Champions Trophy 2025

Wasim Akram unveils iconic white jacket for Champions Trophy 2025

Unmissable tournament will witness the top eight teams battle it out in 15 matches across 19 days

Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 18:22:57 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The Champions Trophy returns next month for the first time since 2017.

Setting the momentum in action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) pays tribute to the iconic ‘white jackets’ with a promo video featuring Pakistan legend and former captain Wasim Akram, who asks fans across the globe to join the journey of champions as the eight teams put it ‘All On The Line’.

According to a press release issued by the ICC, the unmissable tournament will witness the top eight teams battle it out in 15 matches across 19 days in an intense and all-out showdown from Feb 19 to March 9, 2025.

Every match counts in the ICC’s most high-stakes event format, where teams not only vie for the Champions Trophy but also for the coveted white jackets – symbolising the ultimate measure of greatness and determination.

The white jacket is a badge of honour adorned by champions. With a decorated career spanning three decades, a cricket champion in his own right, Wasim Akram highlights in the promo video that the jackets embody the relentless pursuit for tactical brilliance, and a legacy that inspires generations.

Winning the white jacket signifies the journey of putting it all on the line for victory.

Wasim Akram said: “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy represents the best of the best and the unveiling of the white jacket, which symbolises greatness, will now build the excitement of the event across the global cricket community. Next month’s Champions Trophy will see the strongest team win the tournament, as every game is a pressure game and there is no chance for any team to have a break.”

