Rohit Sharma likely to visit Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy

All eight participating team captains traditionally gather in the host nation for ICC events

Tue, 14 Jan 2025 11:27:59 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma might visit Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to Indian media reports, Rohit Sharma could travel to Pakistan for the official photo shoot and captains' press conference scheduled before the tournament.

All eight participating team captains traditionally gather in the host nation for these events, as per ICC protocol.

The final decision on Rohit Sharma's visit to Pakistan is yet to be made.

The Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19 with opening match to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand.

India will play its first match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.