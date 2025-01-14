PSL 10 Draft: Star players left unsold as franchises finalise squads

Cricket Cricket PSL 10 Draft: Star players left unsold as franchises finalise squads

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tim Southee, Usman Khawaja, Jason Roy and Alex Hales were unpicked during the draft

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 11:12:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The player draft for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 has been completed, with all six franchises finalising their squads. However, several big names in international cricket remained unsold.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, New Zealand’s seasoned pacer Tim Southee, Australia’s Usman Khawaja, and England’s Jason Roy and Alex Hales were among the high-profile players who went unpicked during the draft.

Sarfaraz, who captained Quetta Gladiators to their only PSL title, parted ways with the franchise earlier.

Speculation arose that he might be picked again by Quetta or by his hometown team, Karachi Kings, but neither showed interest. Ultimately, all six franchises opted to pass on the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

Other notable players left unsold included emerging Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah, who made headlines in PSL 2023 with 22 wickets for Multan Sultans, as well as Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Other prominent unsold international stars included Ashton Agar, Chris Lynn, Cooper Connolly, Daniel Sams, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Jimmy Neesham, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Imran Tahir, among others.

There was a long list of the local players who could not make it into any of the squad. The list included Sahibzada Farhan. Umar Akmal, Imam ul Haq, Mirza Tahir Baig, Musa Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Noman Ali, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Ihsanullah, Haris Sohail, Umar Amin, Saad Nasim, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Ahsan Ali, Bilal Asif, Amad Butt, Sameen Gul, Zeeshan Ashraf, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Saifullah Bangash, Imran Randahwa, and Ramiz Aziz.