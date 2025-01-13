PSL Player Draft 2025: Teams pick their favourite players

44 overseas Platinum players, most were from Australia

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2025 was held at Huzoori Bagh in Lahore Fort on Monday.

Originally planned for Gwadar, the event was relocated to Lahore due to logistical challenges.

The six franchises assembled their star-studded squads during the draft ceremony at one of Lahore's most famous heritage sites.

Platinum Category

In the Platinum category, Karachi Kings have picked David Warner, while Lahore Qalandars have selected Darrell Mitchell.

Peshawar Zalmi secured Tom Kohler-Cadmore through the Right to Match in the Platinum category, while New Zealand's Mark Chapman was acquired by Quetta Gladiators.

Michael Bracewell has joined Multan Sultans, New Zealand's Adam Milne has been selected by Karachi Kings, and Finn Allen has joined Quetta Gladiators in the Platinum Category

Matthew Short has been picked by Islamabad United, while Faheem Ashraf by Quetta Gladiators, and Abbas Afridi is now part of Karachi Kings.

Diamond Category

In Diamond category, Karachi Kings has picked Khushdil Shah while Zalmi has selected Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali for upcoming PSL 2025.

Similarly, Islamabad United has chosen Jason Holder while Qalandars has picked Kausal Perera.

Gold Category

In the Gold Category, Peshawar Zalmi selected Abdul Samad (wild card), Naheed Rana and Hussain Talat, Multan Sultans selected Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Muhammad Hasnain while the Islamabad United selected Ben Darosh, Salman Ali Agha and Haider Ali.

Karachi Kings selected Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shan Masood in the Gold Category, Quetta Gladiators selected Aqeel Hussain, Saud Shaheed and Muhammad Wasim Jr, while Lahore Qalandars selected Abdullah Shafiq, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan.

Silver Category

In the Silver Category, Multan Sultans selected Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Gudakesh Moti, Josh Little, Faisal Akram, Tayyab Tahir while Islamabad United selected Andreas Goss, Colin Munro, Muhammad Nawaz, Roman Raees and Salman Irshad.

Peshawar Zalmi selected Arif Yaqoob, Najibullah Zadran, Max Brent, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Muqeem in the Silver category, Quetta Gladiators selected Haseebullah Khan, Khawaja Nafi, Kaul Jamieson, Khurram Shahzad and Usman Tariq in the team.

In the Silver category, Karachi Kings selected Arafat Minhas, Liton Das, Mir Hamza, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, while Lahore Qalandars selected Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, David Wiese, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rashad Hussain.

Emerging Players

Quetta Gladiators selected Hassan Nawaz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Peshawar Zalmi selected Ali Raza and Moaz Sadaqat while Multan Sultans selected Shahid Aziz and Obaid Shah.

Similarly, Islamabad United selected Saad Masood and Hunain Shah, Lahore Qalandars selected Momin Qamar and Muhammad Azab while Karachi Kings selected Riazullah and Fawad Ali.

Supplementary Category

Lahore Qalandars selected Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Salman Ali Mirza and Muhammad Naeem, Karachi Kings selected Kane Williamson, Muhammad Nabi, Umair Bin Yousuf and Mirza Mamoon while Quetta Gladiators selected Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik and Danish Aziz.

Similarly, Peshawar Zalmi selected Al-Zari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Multan Sultans selected Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Muhammad Amir Barki and Islamabad United selected Riley Meredith and Rassie van der Dussen in their team.

The most number of overseas Platinum category players – 13, were from Australia, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winners Ashton Agar, David Warner and Daniel Sams. Usman Khawaja, who represented Islamabad United in HBL PSL 2021, is also part of this category.

From Afghanistan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq were up for grabs. HBL PSL 8 winner Sam Billings and HBL PSL 9 winner Tymal Mills, also have registered their interest in the overseas Platinum category along with six other English players.

Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi made up the South Africa contingent in the top overseas category. Sri Lanka’s current T20I captain, Charith Asalanka and his team mate Kusal Mendis were also part of the best of the best overseas pool.

Bangladesh’s seasoned duo of Mustafizur Rehman and Shakib Al Hasan were also part of the overseas Platinum pool.