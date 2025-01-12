Naqvi reviews Gaddafi Stadium's renovations ahead of Champions Trophy

Cricket Cricket Naqvi reviews Gaddafi Stadium's renovations ahead of Champions Trophy

He directed officials to expedite the completion of renovation ahead of the Champions Trophy

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 16:48:18 PKT

LAHORE (Haseeb Arslan) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the Gaddafi Stadium to review the ongoing upgrades, renovations, and finishing work.

He directed officials to expedite the completion of the renovation project ahead of the Champions Trophy.

During the visit, Naqvi emphasised the importance of promptly completing the drainage work and expressed satisfaction with the progress.

He stated, "Gaddafi Stadium, equipped with all modern facilities, will be ready this month. The work is progressing at a swift pace."

He further added, "We are installing brand-new, comfortable seats to enhance the fans' experience, along with new LED lights on the towers. Fans can also look forward to laser light shows during night games. The installation of new scoreboards is underway as we aim to make the ICC Champions Trophy a truly memorable event in Pakistan."

