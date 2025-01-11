Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from International Cricket
Cricket
DHAKA (Dunya News) - Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has officially announced his retirement from international cricket.
Tamim stated that he has been away from international cricket for a long time and does not wish to be a distraction that could affect the team's focus.
The seasoned cricketer represented Bangladesh in 70 Test matches, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is during his career.
It is worth noting that Tamim had previously announced his retirement in 2023 as well.