PCB relocates upcoming tri-nation series featuring New Zealand, South Africa

The spectator capacity at Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35,000

Wed, 08 Jan 2025 15:04:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to Lahore and Karachi.

“Given the advanced stage of preparations at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues,” the board said in press release.

The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan.

This decision reflects the PCB’s confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues and their ability to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike. Further details regarding the series will be shared in due course.

It announced that preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were in full swing, with the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi nearing completion to host tournament matches.

In a regular update, the PCB assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule and will be completed before or around the set deadlines.

Upgrades at Gaddafi Stadium

The spectator capacity at Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35,000, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring superior viewing quality for fans worldwide. To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens - measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet - will be installed next week. The stadium is set to be inaugurated in the last week of January.

A brand-new players’ and officials’ hospitality enclosure has also been created, which will be operational by 25 January. The iconic stadium is set to provide an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders.

Upgrades at National Bank Stadium

At the National Bank Stadium, significant enhancements have been made, including the creation of a new players’ and officials’ hospitality enclosure at the University End.

To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.

Upgrades at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is undergoing minor touch-ups, focusing on the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgrades to hospitality boxes and the installation of two digital replay screens. These improvements are designed to ensure the stadium exceeds international standards for upcoming events.

Maintenance of playing surfaces

Throughout the upgradation process, PCB curators, under the supervision of Tony Hemming, have diligently maintained the outfields and playing surfaces to keep them protected, healthy and fresh. To prioritise these efforts, no competitive cricket has been played in Lahore and Karachi since the commencement of the upgrades, while Rawalpindi last hosted a match late last year.

Commitment to Excellence

The PCB is fully committed to ensuring that all venues are ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other international matches. With over 250 workers laboring day and night to meet the 25 January deadline, the PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience and uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a premier cricketing destination.

