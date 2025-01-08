Younis Khan appointed as mentor for Afghanistan for Champions Trophy cricket

KABUL (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has been appointed as the mentor for the Afghanistan Cricket Team for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

According to Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) spokesperson Syed Naseem Sadat, Younis Khan will join the team before the tournament to provide guidance and mentorship.

Notably, Younis Khan previously served as the batting coach for the Afghanistan team in 2022.